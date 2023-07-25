Karla Estrada finishes college degree

Television host Karla Estrada managed to graduate from college at the age of 48 years old.

On her Facebook account, Karla shared a photo of her wearing toga and diploma in Bachelor of Science in Office Administration from the Philippine Christian University.

“To GOD be the Glory. Develop a passion in learning, You will never cease to grow,” she wrote in her post.

The television host thanked the Expanded Tertiary Equivalency and Accreditation Program for helping her achieve her dreams.

“Thank you ETEEAP sa napakagandang pagkakataon na ito na maisakatuparan ang pangarap ng katulad ko at ng nakararami na makapag tapos ng kolehiyo!” she said.

“Congratulations sa lahat ng aking mga nakasabayan sa pagtatapos sa kursong Bachelor of Science in Office Administration,” she added.

Some of Karla’s celebrity friends also congratulated Karla in this new milestone.