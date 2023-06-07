Bea Alonzo opens up about ex who monitored her weight daily

In a recent episode of Mariel Rodriguez’s vlog, popular actress Bea Alonzo revealed a distressing detail about one of her past romantic relationships. The actress disclosed that she had an ex-boyfriend who obsessively monitored her weight, leading her to check it almost every day.

During the game Two Truths and a Lie, Bea candidly shared this surprising revelation without disclosing the ex’s identity. She spoke about the emotional toll it took on her, recounting the time when she felt compelled to constantly weigh herself to satisfy her ex’s demands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Roque (@dominicroque)

“Mayroon akong naging jowa na pinag-we-weighing scale ako almost every day just to check if I was heavier,” Bea confessed.

While not providing any further details about the ex’s behavior, this revelation sheds light on the challenges Bea faced during that particular relationship.

This wasn’t the only shocking revelation the Kapuso actress made during the vlog. Bea also shared an incident where she broke up with someone on her birthday. The surprising twist, she revealed, was that the person had planned a significant surprise for her. The person involved was someone from outside the showbiz industry.

“Hindi ko alam na may surprise pala siya sa akin na malaki, non-showbiz yung guy,” Bea admitted. She humorously added, “Hindi ko alam biglang, ‘surprise!’ tapos kaka-break ko lang sa kanya. Inisip ko kasi makikipag-break ako sa birthday ko tapos hindi siya magagalit sa ‘kin kasi birthday ko.”

Despite these challenging experiences, Bea Alonzo has now found happiness in her current relationship with actor Dominic Roque. The couple has been the subject of much speculation, with recent photos of them enjoying a romantic beachside date sparking rumors of an engagement. Bea and Dominic officially confirmed their relationship in August 2021.

In a previous report, Bea revealed that she is dealing with hypothyroidism, a condition that has contributed to her weight gain, in addition to her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“Aside from having PCOS, I recently was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, so that’s the reason behind my gaining weight,” Bea explained.