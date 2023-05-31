Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira-Jason issue, admits attempt to end life due to ‘pressure’

Singer of OPM hit “Binibini” Zack Tabudlo broke his silence over the issue involving him into the split of singer Moira Dela Torre and husband Jason Hernandez.

Zack said that he tried to be quiet for over a year and “never said a thing about anyone nor said a word about all of whats going on around the internet”.

The singer said that now is the time for him to tell his side of story.

Zack said he first Moira and Jason for a song collaboration in January 2022 via ZOOM.

“We’ve recorded everything online and had video calls with both moira and jason with praises of how i finished the track just a few days after fast forward to march 23 of 2022, i met moira, some of her friends, and her team in person through rehearsals of a tour i was doing,” Zack continued.

The singer said he didn’t get the chance to meet Jason since the latter was in Abu Dhabi for projects.

Zack said he became close with Moira and her team during the series of meetings and they became his close friends.

“At this time as well, her team and group of friends would sleep over and make music together in their house, which i later then became a part of. we all made music together, spent a lot of amazing time, and most importantly built such an amazing relationship with the circle. I that time was not in my most stable mental state.,” Zack explained.

The singer said he was grateful for Moira and her friends for making him feel loved and worthy of having real people beside him. He said that circle and especially Moira became his family.

Zack said that after learning about the split, the group tried to be there for Moira because she needed them for support.

“She needed company and support during those heavy times. we were all in shock of what happened. we were all then leaning into protecting her and giving all of the love she needed. during the months that past, we were all just present for her. our group of friends would go out for dinner, we would all take her out individually as well, we watch movies, and we would do anything to make her happy and give her company, but it was also months of breaking down, traumas, trust issues, and moira was just not well,” he said.

“I was there for a friend who needed my help and I wanted to give that protection and support that she gave me when I needed it. But thats not what everyone saw and what everyone knew,” he added.

Zack then revealee his attempt to end his life.

“I kept quiet but it all became too heavy for me. the pressure, the accusations, the music, my mental state, and everything just crumbled down for me. and I gave up. I couldn’t take it and I committed suicide,” he said.

“I thank God he gave me another chance. i was in the hospital in a comma unresponsive, and everyone thought I didn’t make it. after hours of them waiting, I woke up in the ER and I was in therapy in the ward for a good amount of time. when I got out K was greeted by our circle and my family. my family and friends went straight to a tattoo shop, got semi colon tattoos with me including moi, and she told us to get bird tattoos as well for me to fly high and never look down forever,” he said.