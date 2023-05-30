EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Moira Dela Torre breaks silence over cheating, ghostwriting allegations 

Singer Moira Dela Torre has decided to speak up and responds to cheating and ghostwriting allegations thrown against her.

In an Instagram post, Moira said that she needs to speak up for herself.

“I never imagined that I would find myself in a situation where I have to explain and defend my decision to leave a marriage, as well as justify the state of my mental health,” she said.

Moira said that she was disheartened by being questioned about her worth as an artist.

“Let me be clear: I have never employed a ghostwriter,” she said.

 

Moira also thanked those talented artists whom she had collaborated with.

“Every song I have created is a true reflection of my deepest emotions and experiences. I am fully prepared to provide evidence that supports this truth, including screenshots of conversations and recordings of my songs, which will undoubtedly validate and disprove the harmful accusations made against me,” Moira said.

Moira also refutes claims that she cheated on Jason.

“It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on,” she said.

