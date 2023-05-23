EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo nominated at Seoul International Drama Awards

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo continues to make her name not only in Philippine television, but also in the international scene as she has been recently nominated to receive the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards.

The award-giving body announced through a press release on Monday that Bernardo is included as one of the nominees along with renowned Korean stars such as Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki, and Park Eun-bin.

Other nominees include China’s Lai Ter-Chien, Wanghedi, and Shuxin Yu; Thailand’s Nichkhun; Japan’s Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Kento Yamazaki; Taiwan’s Vivian Sung, among others. 

According to the release, fans can vote for their favorites through the voting app Idolchamp starting from June 15 to July 14. The awarding ceremony will be held on September 21.

Last year, Belle Mariano, Bernardo’s fellow Star Magic artist, has taken home the Outstanding Asian Star award, making her the first Filipino actor to win the award.

