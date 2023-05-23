EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista appreciates Chiz Escudero for learning the things she loves

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Heart Evangelista/Instagram

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista and husband Senator Chiz Escudero are exploring Venice together with Heart thanking the senator for taking time to understand her passion.

“Appreciate you learning about the things I love,” Heart said.

 

The celebrity couple shared their trip to Venice as they went cruising on a gondola and spotted some lovely art. Chiz was also seen enjoying a cone of gelato.

The two also went to the opening ceremony of the Philippine Pavilion at the La Biennale di Venezia.

This is not the first time Heart thanked Chiz for being supportive in what she does.

Last February, Heart expressed gratitude to her husband for being supportive and even accompanying her to Paris Fashion Week even if it’s not his this thing.

Heart made the statement during her exclusive interview with GMA News.

“Mas lalo siguro siyang nakakatulong na maging masaya ako with my work, with my life—because I’m supported,” she said.

Heart also responded on the remarks of some senators during a recent Senate session teasing Escudero and his recent reconciliation with Heart.

“Nakakahiya umabot pa kami sa Senado. It’s embarrassing that but it’s nice. It’s nice to see everybody being supportive with one another,” she told GMA News.

Heart also shared her lessons on her upcoming birthday on February 14.

“You become happy when you embrace your growth and when people around you support you. My husband has been very supportive lately,” she added

Heart and Chiz dismissed break up rumors after the two spent the holidays together.

