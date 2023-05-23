Catriona Gray posts sweet birthday message to fiance Sam Milby

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray penned a sweet message to her fiance actor and singer Sam Milby on his birthday.

“Another year older, but you seem to be getting younger?,” Gray wrote in a social media post.

She also posted a beautiful couple photo of them two with snow-capped mountains in the background.

“I know you hate celebrating your birthday, but I love celebrating you. I love you so much!” Gray added.

The couple announced their engagement on their social media accounts last February.

The celebrity couple posted a similar photo of them together showing both of them holding coffee cups with these written: “Mr Milby” and “Future Mrs Milby.”

On his caption, Sam called Catriona his fiance.

“I put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala… now my fiancé,” Sam wrote.

Catriona replied with a simple ‘I love you’ in the comment section.

“Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, financè (eeeeee) @samuelmilby,” Catriona said.

Sam and Catriona have been rumored to be in a relationship in 2019. They made an official announcement in 2020.