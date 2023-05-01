Ellen Adarna wishes ex-bf John Lloyd Cruz happiness with new relationship

Ellen Adarna wishes happiness for the newfound relationship of her former boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz with artist Isabel Santos.

In a report on Pep, Ellen has already met Isabel several times when John Lloyd picks up their son Elias.

“Pag sinusundo ni John Lloyd si Elias then I’ll bring him to the car and then she was there. We say hi, hello. I acknowledge them,” Ellen added.

Ellen said that Elias already witnessed John Lloyd’s relationship with Isabel.

“Sana naman happy and harmonious din ang relationship nila kasi magiging standard ‘yan na this is the loving family, loving couple or mother and father should be like,” she said.

John Lloyd and Isabel have yet to officially confirm their relationship but they already spent some time in a vacation in Italy.