Kim Kardashian lookalike dies of cardiac arrest after plastic surgery

Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani has died of heart attack on Thursday, April 20, after recovering from plastic surgery.

Gourkani’s family has opened a GoFundMe page and released a statement on the fundraising platform expressing their grief about the news.

“It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” the family wrote.

The statement revealed that the family received the tragic news through a phone call from a family member who was “frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line.”

“Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time,” the family added.

Remembering Ashten, the family said that she was a caring and loving free spirit, and that she always took the time to lighten up anyone’s face she crossed paths with.

“Ashten’s spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind,” the family continued.

The family expressed their gratitude for the people who continue to support them in these trying times.

“Christina Ashten Gourkani you will forever be our guardian angel,” the statement concluded.