EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Kim Kardashian lookalike dies of cardiac arrest after plastic surgery

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Christina Ashten Gourkani/Instagram

Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani has died of heart attack on Thursday, April 20, after recovering from plastic surgery.

Gourkani’s family has opened a GoFundMe page and released a statement on the fundraising platform expressing their grief about the news.

“It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” the family wrote.

The statement revealed that the family received the tragic news through a phone call from a family member who was “frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line.”

“Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time,” the family added.

Remembering Ashten, the family said that she was a caring and loving free spirit, and that she always took the time to lighten up anyone’s face she crossed paths with.

“Ashten’s spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind,” the family continued.

The family expressed their gratitude for the people who continue to support them in these trying times.

“Christina Ashten Gourkani you will forever be our guardian angel,” the statement concluded.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

din areza1 768x432 1

Ayala rolls out large-scale, sustainable estates to boost PH economy

9 mins ago
Untitled design 31

Rival networks no more? GMA to stream shows on ABS-CBN’s iWanTFC

2 hours ago
Untitled design 30

Gardo Versoza sells gym equipment for heart procedure funds

2 hours ago
remulla

DOJ starts processing terrorist tag for Arnie Teves

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button