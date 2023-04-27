EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Gardo Versoza sells gym equipment for heart procedure funds

Courtesy: Gardo Versoza/Instagram

Actor Gardo Versoza is selling some of his gym equipment to raise funds for his second heart procedure or angioplasty.

Versoza suffered from heart attack last March and revealed that he needs to undergo another angioplasty soon.

“For sale: all-in-one gym equipment, compact, ideal for condo. RFS: need to raise funds for second angioplasty procedure,” Versoza said in his recent Tiktok post.

Some of the actor’s fans are happy to see him active again.

Angioplasty is a procedure that widens and unblocks arteries to restore proper blood flow.

“Maraming maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagdasal at nag-alala kay Gardo ‘Cupcake’ Versoza,” the actor’s wife Ivy said in a post last March.

“Sa sobrang dami niyo po, hindi ko na masagot ang mga private messages ninyo, mga comments at tawag. Pasensya na po,” she added.

Ivy said that Verzosa is still recovering but has been allowed by his doctors to go home.

“Medyo OK na po siya at pinayagan na muna ng mga doctors niya na makauwi. After two months mag-undergo po siya ulit ng isa pang angioplasty. Hindi naisabay nung una dahil may heart attack na nangyayari,” she said.

“Again, taos pusong pasasalamat po sa inyong lahat,” Ivy added.

Verzosa suffered from a heart attack last March 28.

