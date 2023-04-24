Bea Alonzo opens up about having hypothyroidism, reason for weight gain

Bea Alonzo has revealed that she has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, saying it was the reason for her recent weight gain.

In her latest vlog, Alonzo commented on her past photos on Instagram.

“Aside from having PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), I recently was diagnosed with hypothyroidism so that’s the reason behind my gaining weight,” Alonzo admitted on her vlog.

“So wish me luck, sana matapos na sya. So sa mga nagsasabi dyan, bat antaba na ni Bea? Yun po ang reason, pasensya na kayo,” she added.

According to Kings College Hospital Dubai: “Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, means that not enough thyroid hormones are being produced; this causes the metabolism to slow down, which can lead to symptoms including lower energy levels, weight gain and depression.”

Meanwhile, Alonzo noted that she is facing her condition through exercise and proper diet.

“I’m trying to address it now by working out, by dieting, and taking meds for it and supplements. So, wish me luck, sana matapos na siya,” she said.