EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo opens up about having hypothyroidism, reason for weight gain

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bea Alonzo

Bea Alonzo has revealed that she has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, saying it was the reason for her recent weight gain.

In her latest vlog, Alonzo commented on her past photos on Instagram.

“Aside from having PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), I recently was diagnosed with hypothyroidism so that’s the reason behind my gaining weight,” Alonzo admitted on her vlog.

“So wish me luck, sana matapos na sya. So sa mga nagsasabi dyan, bat antaba na ni Bea? Yun po ang reason, pasensya na kayo,” she added.

According to Kings College Hospital Dubai: “Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, means that not enough thyroid hormones are being produced; this causes the metabolism to slow down, which can lead to symptoms including lower energy levels, weight gain and depression.”

Meanwhile, Alonzo noted that she is facing her condition through exercise and proper diet.

“I’m trying to address it now by working out, by dieting, and taking meds for it and supplements. So, wish me luck, sana matapos na siya,” she said.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

paolo

Paolo Contis admits mistakes committed on his relationship with ex-gf LJ Reyes

8 hours ago
carmina

Carmina Villarroel posts cryptic stories on trust, villains

8 hours ago
ogie diaz

Ogie Diaz’s mother passes away

9 hours ago
pnp

Marcos tells new PNP chief to enforce maximum tolerance vs critics

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button