Boy Abunda says ‘no indication’ Boobay was unwell during live TV airing

Television host Boy Abunda shared his personal account on what really happened during the guesting of comedian Boobay in his talk show.

Boobay became unresponsive during his guesting on Abunda’s show.

“When he was booked to come to the show, I was told na may nangyari kay Boobay,” Abunda said when he was discussing the incident with Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes.

“It wasn’t clear. Ang nakarating sa amin ay nagkaroon ng mild stroke. I remembered telling the staff, ‘Huy, i-postpone muna natin para maka-recover kasi baka he’s not feeling well,” Abunda said.

Boobay then arrived on the set and even socialized with the production team. The comedian even showed no signs that he was not feeling well.

“Akala ko iiyak. Akala ko he was getting emotional because he was remembering how he started. So pinapanood ko lang siya. After a few seconds—instinct e— sabi ko, ‘Something is wrong.’ Are you okay?’ Siguro mga dalawa o tatlong beses? I said, ‘Are you okay?’” he said.

“Nilapitan ko na kasi I instinctively felt that something was wrong. Niyakap ko and medyo ‘yung weight niya, alam mong nakasandal na sayo,” Abunda added.

The TV host said he was lucky because doctors and nurse quickly arrived on set.

Boobay became better and told the TV host that it was one of his mild seizures that also happened few days ago.

“In all the years that I have been on television, that was the first time na may nangyaring gano’n. I don’t think we can panic. Ako, I was praying to God that I’d be present in the moment,” Abunda said.