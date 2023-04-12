Mark Leviste shares moments with Kris Aquino on Easter Sunday

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste has ‘flexed’ his moment again with Kris Aquino during the holy week as he spent the holidays in Newport Beach, California.

Leviste shared stories of him together with Kris and her sons Joshua and Bimby.

It can also be seen that Kris has improved based on her physical looks with rosy red cheeks and she has already started walking from the hospital.

Another story showed Kris smiling while she was looking at her phone while the other story showed Kris in a clothing store with Leviste.

It can be recalled that Kris previously dispelled rumors against their romantic relationship and even called Leviste as her best friend.

Last week, Bimby gave a health update on his mother’s health condition in an interview with vlogger Ogie Diaz.

Kris was supposed to give Ogie an interview during the latter’s visit to the United States but she was not able to because of her ongoing treatments.

“OK naman, you know — stable. That’s the good word for it: Stable lang, pero of course, still beautiful. Forever beautiful,” Bimby said.

Bimby said that Kris is currently weighing 103 pounds.

“For me, kahit 80 pounds si mama, even if she was 80 pounds, she will still be the most beautiful mama ever para sa akin,” he added.

Kris has two nurses but Bimby said that he helps in taking care of his mom.

“I promise, as her son, to do everything I can to take care of her and to make her better,” he added.

Bimby also revealed that he will be studying in the United States next year.

“Siya ‘yung priority ko e, of course. ‘Yun ang choice ko talaga. Wherever mom is, I’ll be there,” Bimby said.