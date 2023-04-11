EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas advances to Top 24 of American Idol season 21

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Tyson Venegas/Instagram

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas continues to make his dream a reality as he advances to the Top 24 of the international talent competition American Idol Season 21.

The show announced in its episode on Monday its roster of singers who will advance to the next stage.

In a tweet, the show’s official account also posted that Venegas has made it to the Top 24.

Overjoyed by his achievement, the singer also posted on his Instagram account expressing his excitement in moving to the next round of the competition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)

“So happy to announce I made it to the Top 24! I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can’t believe it’s not over yet! Tune in to American Idol tomorrow night to find out who gets to join me!” he wrote.

As of writing, the show hasn’t announced the complete set of contestants who made it to the next round.

Venegas received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the auditions through his amazing rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” while playing the piano.

