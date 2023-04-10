Kiko Pangilinan organizes surprise birthday party for KC Concepcion

KC Concepcion was surprised by the birthday celebration organized by her step father and former senator Kiko Pangilinan together with her siblings Miel and Miguel.

Kiko personally organized the birthday celebration of KC as the latter turned 38 this year.

The former senator shared their photos together in his social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiko Pangilinan (@kiko.pangilinan)

“Happy birthday dearest KC! Hope you liked our simple surprise. We pray for your safety, good health and protection always,” Kiko wrote.

“I pray too that the Almighty grants the desires of your heart and that He continues to lead you to fulfill His purpose and His plan for you in your life. We love you very much. Happy birthday! Cheers – Dad,” he added.

KC’s mother and megastar Sharon Cuneta was not present in the birthday celebration because she was in the United States for a series of concert with Regine Velasquez.

Frankie, on the other hand, has been inactive on social media recently.

Sharon already posted her birthday greeting to KC amid their supposed ‘complicated’ mother and daughter relationship.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful eldest, my first-born forever, Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion,” Sharon wrote.

“May you always turn to God and receive all of your heart’s desires. I love you,” she added.