Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open business in Siargao

Actress Andi Eigenmann and partner and surfer Philmar Alipayo decided to open their own bar in Siargao island.

‘Barbosa Siargao’ was soft launched over the weekend as can be seen on Andi’s social media accounts.

The bar is located in the town or General Luna and promises “a fresh new vision of creative cocktails and culture.

“Our team of local surfers, personalities, and artists have come together to create a multifaceted space that celebrates the island’s unique blend of laid-back vibes and creative energy,” the bar wrote its social media account.

Last month, the couple announced that they will be opening their Youtube channel with their surfing club as its name.

Andi said that Happy Islanders Surf Club is their way of helping local surfers of Siargao.