EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open business in Siargao

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress Andi Eigenmann and partner and surfer Philmar Alipayo decided to open their own bar in Siargao island.

‘Barbosa Siargao’ was soft launched over the weekend as can be seen on Andi’s social media accounts.

The bar is located in the town or General Luna and promises  “a fresh new vision of creative cocktails and culture.

“Our team of local surfers, personalities, and artists have come together to create a multifaceted space that celebrates the island’s unique blend of laid-back vibes and creative energy,” the bar wrote its social media account.

Last month, the couple announced that they will be opening their Youtube channel with their surfing club as its name.

Andi said that Happy Islanders Surf Club is their way of helping local surfers of Siargao.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 66

Kiko Pangilinan organizes surprise birthday party for KC Concepcion

2 hours ago
willie revillame rants ogie diaz vice ganda

‘Wowowin’ to go on world tour – reports

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 65

Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 64

Kris Aquino spends Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby in Newport Beach

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button