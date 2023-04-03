BTS member SUGA to release solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21

SUGA, one of the members of the K-pop supergroup BTS, is set to release his new solo album called “D-Day” on April 21.

On Sunday, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music released a statement on WeVerse which explained that SUGA’s new album “marks the concluding chapter of a trilogy by SUGA’s another moniker Agust D.”

He has previously released the mixtapes “Agust D” and “D-2” in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

“The album delves into the personal journey of SUGA as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life an an artist,” the agency said.

Big Hit Music has also posted on Twitter a teaser of the rapper’s new album.

A pre-release track is also set to drop on April 7 to kick off the album’s grand release. He will also be seen engaging with fans on different contents, including a documentary and a world tour.

The agency asked for continued love and support as SUGA embarks on his first official solo activities.