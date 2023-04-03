Aljur Abrenica admits cheating on Kylie Padilla

Actor Aljur Abrenica has recently admitted that he cheated on his former wife Kylie Padilla.

Aljur made the statement in an interview with Toni Gonzaga. Toni asked Aljur on what he felt when people are accusing of cheating.

“Ano ang reaksiyon mo pag yun ang iniisip ng tao? The reason why your marriage fell apart is because ikaw ang may kasalanan. You cheated,” Toni said.

The actor responded on the affirmative.

“Yeah, totoo naman, totoo naman yun. On my part, oo. Ina-admit ko yun, may pagkakamali ako,” he said.

The actor did not directly address if cheating on Kylie was the biggest mistake he did in a relationship.

“The biggest mistake na naano ko ay hindi ako nagkaroon ng time sa kanila. Noong nagkaroon ako ng takot to provide. Nawalan ako ng oras, so nawala yung komunikasyon,” Aljur said.

Aljur said that and he and Kylie tried everything to make things work.

“Mahirap kasi hindi na talaga magwo-work. Mare-realize mo na ‘I have to accept’ kasi hindi na talaga. Kasi ginawa ko na lahat. At siya rin, ginawa na rin niya lahat. In fairness to her,” Aljur said.

Aljur also gave an update on the status of his new relationship with sexy starlet AJ Raval.

“Sapat lang. Sapat sa pagmamahal sa sarili ko, sapat sa pagmamahal ko sa Panginoon, sa mga anak ko, sa lahat ng mga importanteng tao sa buhay ko. Sapat. Hindi labis, hindi kulang,” he said.