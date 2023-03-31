EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Na-exploit talaga’ Ina Raymundo talks about regrets over sexy films

Ina Raymundo has opened up about her sexy film roles in the 90s and even called it a dark moment for her. 

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Raymundo was asked if she had regrets doing daring films. She said that she was forced to show more of herself than what she initially agreed upon back then. 

“Of course. Kung maibabalik ko lang, ayokong gawin ‘yon kasi sa totoo lang—ito, ayokong pag-usapan ito but—na-force ako. Na-exploit talaga ako,” she revealed.

“May movie akong ginawa na ang usapan breast exposure lang, tapos ang ending nung nasa movie na, they wanted more. ‘Yun talaga, sobrang dark moment ‘yung time na ‘yon. Buti na lang kumita nang husto ‘yung pelikula so in a way parang na-vindicate ako,” Raymundo added. 

Raymundo said that she experienced maltreatment when she was doing the film. 

“Parang they treated me like a child na sinisigaw-sigawan dahil ayokong gawin ‘yung eksena. Ginagawa  dahil meron pang pananakot na isu-sue pero kung tutuusin that was just a bluff because wala naman kaming written na usapan na mag-o-all out ako,” she said.

Raymundo said that she already told her children about her experience and her daughter wanted her to take legal action over her experience.

“I’m so thankful na ‘yung mga anak ko, hindi nila pinagdaanan ‘yon or pagdadaanan ‘yon. ‘Yun ang talagang masaya na ko sa gano’n,” Raymundo said. 

“Ayoko lang talaga ng gulo. I don’t like controversy and I’m sure right now mapag-uusapan though, but first and last time kong pag-uusapan ‘yon. But never kong ni-bring up ‘yan sa kahit anong interview—na na-exploit talaga ako sa mga past movies ko,” he added. 

Raymundo also reminded women out there that they have power over their bodies and they can say no to such demands. 

