Issa Pressman ‘flexes’ cozy moment with boyfriend James Reid 

Issa Pressman appeared to be unbothered by all the bashing and negative comments over her announcement of her relationship with actor James Reid. 

On her Instagram page, Issa shared a photo of her and James lying on a couch while holding guitars. The two have been seen wearing beach outfits while having a good time. 

 

“School day,” Issa wrote. 

The two sparked dating rumors when they were spotted at the concert of Harry Styles in the Philippines. 

They made a ‘soft launch’ of their relationship when they posted a photo of them together.. Following the backlash, James addressed netizens because his relationship with Issa is the start of something beautiful. 

“And I’m not gonna let anyone take that away from me. All you need to know is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” James wrote. 

Issa was accused to be the third party of James and Nadine Lustre’s relationship. 

