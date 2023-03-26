‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe to become a dad

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke according to the a PEOPLE report.

The report stated that a representative of Daniel confirmed that Erin is pregnant but declined to provide more details on the matter.

Daniel and Erin have been in a relationship since 2013 after both starring in the film ‘Kill Your Darlings’.

The couple maintained their relationship low key and private.

In 2022, Daniel told People that he and Darke have been “really happy” together. He said at the time: “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much.”