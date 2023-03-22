EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to take action vs divorce, gambling rumors

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: VAST Entertainment/Instagram

K-drama power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are taking strong legal action against a content creator who started a malicious rumors that they are getting a divorce.

The couple’s respective agencies refuted rumors that the two had gotten a divorce, according to a Soompi report on Sunday, March 20.

The rumors circulated after a YouTube video was posted on March 15, which claimed that the two got a divorce by mutual agreement because Hyun Bin had gambled illegally overseas and that Son Ye-jin had suffered a financial loss due to it.

Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment refuted the rumors and called it groundless. “It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review,” they said, as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, MSteam Entertainment, Son Ye-jin’s agency, echoed the sentiment, adding that they have already requested for YouTube to delete the video. “We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video],” they added.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first collaborated on the suspense thriller The Negotiation, and they later teamed up again for the critically acclaimed drama Crash Landing on You.

On January 1, 2021, the couple announced their engagement. In February 2022, they made their engagement public, and they got married more than a month later. In November 2022, they welcomed their first child.

