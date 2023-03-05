‘Thank you for the love’ Sandara Park thanks Filipino fans for support of her upcoming album

Korean star Sandara Park said that she is grateful for the support of her Filipino fans on her upcoming album.

“Thank you Philippines sa lahat ng articles about my upcoming solo album!!! it’s too soon but still thank you for the attention and love for me. Sana pag nakarelease na album ko, sulat nyo ulit bout it hehe,” Sandara said in her thank you note.

Pinoy fans replied to Sandara’s note and said that they will continue to support her.

This is Sandara’s first solo album since debuting with 2NE1 in 2009. During her showbiz stint in the Philippines, she released the EP “Sandara” in 2004.

Sandara also recently made headlines after being compared to actress Liza Soberano who made headlines after being called ‘ungrateful’.

In a Youtube vlog, Soberano said that a lot of people have been disappointed and dismayed with her decision to carve her own path.

“People were shocked when word got around that I signed up to a startup company,” she said in a Youtube vlog.

Soberano also explained her decision to change paths.

“Many thought I had changed. But that didn’t change. It was in fact the first real choice I made myself, for myself,” she said.

Soberano said that since she started in show business, she was put in a box in terms of decision making to her career. She also lamented that even her name was chosen for her.

Many fans said that Soberano should’ve copied Sandara’s way to reinvent herself without burning bridges and without hurting anyone.

“Gusto ko sana makisawsaw sa issue ni Liza Soberano, Ogie Diaz, ABS-CBN, at Cristy Fermin pero wag nalang. Hayaan ko nalang ang iba magreact. Pero tama nga naman, sana gumaya kay Sandara Park na umalis man sa ABS-CBN, nag pursue ng career sa ibang bansa, nag rebrand pero grateful,” one netizen said.

“Hoy liza soberano gumaya ka kay sandara park noong nagkaroon siya ng career sa pilipinas at umalis siya hindi siya nagsisi dito hindi niya pinagsalitaan ng masama ang abs-cbn nagpasalamat pa nga siya dahil malaking tulong ang career niya dito sa kanyang career ngayon sa korea,” another one added.