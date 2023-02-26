EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Richard Gomez proud of Juliana’s win in UAAP women’s fencing tournament

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Juliana Gomez/Instagram

Juliana Gomez made her parents proud once again after winning the fencing gold medal at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Juliana represented the University of the Philippines and beat Cyrra Vergara of De La Salle University in the final of the women’s individual epee.

On Instagram, Juliana posted a photo of her during the fencing match with a caption, “2 years in the making.. I’m just getting started.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliana Gomez (@gomezjuliana)

Her dad, Richard Gomez, also posted on Instagram a video of his daughter’s win and wrote, “I am so proud of you @gomezjuliana! You are now UAAP champion!”

“Hard work and understanding of the game has set in. I love you ‘day!” he added.

Juliana replied to him in the comments section saying, “Thank you for everything dad! Love you.”

