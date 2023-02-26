BTS member J-Hope to enlist in military

Big Hit Music announced today, February 26, that J-hope will be the next member of the K-pop supergroup BTS to fulfil his mandatory military service.

In a statement posted on Weverse, Big Hit Music said that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

The agency did not mention when J-hope will begin his service in the military, but they assured fans that they will inform them of further updates in due course.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns,” the agency further said.

Jin, who turned 30 in December 2022, was the first BTS member to enlist. He started his mandatory service a week after his birthday.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to perform about two years of military service, but the law was revised in 2019 to let globally recognized K-pop stars delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

Big Hit Music first confirmed in October that BTS will fulfil their mandatory military service – ending a months-long exemption debate. The group is expected to reunite in 2025 after pursuing individual projects.