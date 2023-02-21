Yasmien Kurdi gets an Instagram follow back from Westlife singer Mark 

Kapuso actress Yasmien Kurdi shared her happiness when one of the members of the ‘90s boys group Westlife followed her back on social media app Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmien Kurdi (@yasmien_kurdi)

“OMG! Markus ‘Mark’ Michael Patrick Feehily reposted my story and followed me back,” Yasmien shared on her Instagram account.

“Hala totoo ba? nanaginip yata ako? You made my day!” she added.

She also said hi to another Westlife member Nicky Byrnes.

“Hello Nicky! naka seen siya sa stories ko,” she said.

Yasmien first met the group back in 2006. She also shared some of her photos with them when she first met them.

The group is back in Manila for a two-night concert after three years. Westlife performed several of their hit songs including ‘If I let you go’, ‘My love’ and ‘I lay my love on you’.