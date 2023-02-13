Coco Martin explains ring gift to Julia Montes 

Coco Martin teased his fans when he admitted that he gave a ring to actress Julia Montes a day before Valentine’s Day.

The two have long rumored to be a couple but they never gave any official confirmation.

“Singsing. Kasi si Juls, sobrang espesyal sa akin,” Martin said when asked about his gift to the actress.

Martin also brought kilig to their fans when the actor admitted that it was in their series ‘Walang Hanggan’ where everything started for them.

The two were last seen in the defunct television series FPJ: Ang Probinsyano.

Martin now has a new leading lady, Lovi Poe in the upcoming series ‘Batang Quiapo’.