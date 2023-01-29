Cristiano Ronaldo looking for chef promises AED 20,000 monthly salary

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a challenge in finding a chef for his soon-to-be-completed £17 million (approximately AED 77.3 million) home on the Portuguese Riviera. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the vacant position for a chef to cook for Ronaldo and his family has yet to be filled due to the couple’s specific demands for their meals.

The mansion, which has been dubbed Ronaldo’s “forever home,” is set to be finished in June and is expected to be the main residence for the soccer star and his family once he retires from professional soccer. However, filling the staff vacancies for the new palace has proven to be difficult, with the chef position being one of the only roles yet to be filled.

Sources close to the situation have cited the specific demands made by Ronaldo and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, as the cause of the holdup in the hiring process. The couple is said to be looking for a chef who is able to cook both traditional Portuguese dishes and more international cuisines, such as sushi.

The vacant chef position is reportedly offering a salary of £4,500 (approximately AED 20,000) per month. Other staff vacancies, such as a butler, have already been filled.

Despite the challenges in finding the right chef, Ronaldo is determined to ensure that his forever home is fully staffed in time for its completion in June. The soccer star’s fans and followers are eagerly awaiting the finish of the luxurious palace, which is expected to be one of the most spectacular homes in the region.