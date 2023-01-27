EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust”: Bea Alonzo finds it impossible to be friends with ex Gerald Anderson

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that it will be difficult for her to be friends with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Bea explained why it’s difficult to be friends with Gerald.

“Hindi. Because I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust and somebody who does not take responsibility for his actions. So siguro hindi,” Bea said.

Bea previously accused Gerald of ‘ghosting’ after the actor broke up with her without a proper goodbye and by ignoring her towards the end of their relationship.

“Siguro ‘yung pinakamalaking pagsisinungaling niya was that he never ghosted me, because he did,” Bea said.

Bea said that she is contented and happy with boyfriend Dominic Roque.

Bea said she hopes he is the one when asked by Abunda if she is ready to settle down with him.

