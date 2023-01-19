Parokya ni Edgar guitarist in ICU due to cancer

Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda revealed that their lead guitarist, Gab Chee Kee, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) as he battles lymphoma, a cancer in the lymphatic system.

“Nag-decide kami na i-update na kayo regarding Gab’s situation. Gab needs to undergo treatment, and won’t be able to play until he makes a full recovery,” Chito said on his social media account.

“Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn’t feel like Parokya kung wala siya,” he added.

Chito also shared the importance of Gab not only in the band but also in his life.

“Bestfriend ko si Gab mula 1st year high school, and siya lang ‘yung palagi kong ka-jamming bago pa naming ma-isipan mag-buo ng banda…at kahit nung naging Parokya na kami, si Gab pa rin yung sinusundan ko whenever we perform live,” he recalled.

“Gitara yung sinasabayan ko tuwing gig, sa kanya ko kinukuha ‘yung tono, at sa kanya ko din tinatanong kung nasa tono ba ako o wala,” he added.

“‘Yun ‘yung reason kung bakit ayoko tumugtog with Parokya kung wala sya,”Chito continued.

He also shared more on how Gab was diagnosed with the disease.

“Gabriel was diagnosed with lymphoma late last year, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months. Despite his situation, he was relatively doing ok, and thought it would be best not to let everyone know what he was going through, because he didn’t want anyone worrying about him. So he continued playing with Parokya,” Chito added.

“But soon after, he was advised by his doctor not to play gigs muna para makapag-pahinga. I asked my bandmates na kung pwede, wag nalang din muna kami tumugtog habang wala si Gab. Pero kina-usap kami ni Gab and asked us to continue playing, because he doesn’t want us to stop playing just because we’re waiting for him to get better. So we did,” he said.

Chito also appealed for help for his bandmate, who has been a crucial part of the iconic OPM band.

“Unfortunately, due to complications brought about by his condition, he is now battling pneumonia and was recently transferred sa ICU and has been intubated for more than a week already. Initially, ayaw pa rin sana ni Gab ipaalam sa lahat kasi ayaw nya talaga makaabala sa iba…but because of the situation, his partner, Kha, and his brother, Raoul, convinced Gab to allow us to inform everyone, because it would be easier for everyone to ask for assistance if the people who loved him knew what was really going on,” he said.