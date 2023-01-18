Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel recalls rejections prior to winning the crown

Miss Universe 2022 and Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel recalled the challenges she had to go through before she won the crown.

Speaking to CNN Philippines, the beauty queen said that her journey to the Miss Universe crown was not easy, even if she has been considered as one of the frontrunners.

Gabriel said she placed as first runner-up three times in a row during her Miss Texas stint.

“Every very time I would get first runner-up as I was training, it was discouraging in a way, but I always felt like failure and rejection is only an opportunity to analyzing how I could get better so we come back stronger and better each time,” she said, noting that she mainly focused on improving her interview and walking skills,” she said.

She later on joined the Miss USA which only gave her three months to prepare.

“After I was done with prelims, I felt really good about that I felt like I fulfilled my goal so I thought you know what I have a shot at this. It’s anybody’s game but I felt confident from prelims going into finals,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said the elimination round was nerve-wracking.

“I did feel like I blacked out when it was just the top two and the crowd was so loud and I was talking to myself in my head and I was just hoping if this is for me, please let it happen,” she said.

“They called my name and I wasn’t sure if I even heard it. I was in such shock and disbelief it didn’t hit me until I saw them coming towards me with the flowers and the sash and the crown and I said wow I really am the winner,” Gabriel added.