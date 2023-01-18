EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Alex Gonzaga camp says waiter in viral video is close to family

The camp of vlogger Alex Gonzaga has clarified an incident involving a viral video of Alex on her birthday celebration, in which she smeared cake icing on the face of a waiter.

Peter Ledesma, a publicist and family friend of the Gonzaga family, stated that the waiter, identified as Allan, is a long-time acquaintance and friend of the Gonzaga family – particularly Alex’s mother, Pinty.

He further shared that Pinty told him that Alex and Allan often played jokes with each other.

“Favor, may I clear MJ, the issue regarding Alex Gonzaga viral birthday bash video and the waiter Allan,” Ledesma told TV 5 reporter MJ Marfori.

“This Allan, one of the waiters of Florabel Resto and Catering Service in Valle Verde Pasig, is a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano Family. Kaya majority of the event of Gonzaga and Soriano Family ay sila ang kinukuha ni Mommy Pinty na mag-cater ng food and beverages,” the publicist continued.

“At itong si Allan ay laging kabiruan ni Mommy Pinty and Alex at ito ang parating nagse-serve sa kanila. Kaya tuwing nagkikita ay binabati agad ni Allan ang mag-mommy, magiliw ito sa kanila. Hindi naman magagawa ni Alex ang magbiro at magpunas ng cake kung hindi sila magkakilala ng said waiter, na sanay na sa pagiging mapagbiro at kikay ni Alex,” Ledesma added.

Ledesma also denied that Alex was drunk during the viral video. He attributed the incident to friendly banter between Alex and Allan, and not any malice or disrespect.

“This is the side of Mommy Pinty na higit na nakakaalam ng istorya ng anak. And one more thing ay hindi totoong lasing si Alex na tulad ng pinalalabas ng kanyang detractors and bashers,” Ledesma said.

