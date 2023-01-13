EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Pia Wurtzbach to Celeste Cortesi: You got this!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is cheering on Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi ahead of the grand coronation night.

Following the preliminary competition and the presentation of national costume, Pia tweeted: You got this, Celeste.

She also called on her followers to support the Philippine bet.

“Let’s support our queen, guys!!” Pia said.

Prior to the Miss Universe 2022 competition, Pia was quoted telling Celeste her sister and rooting for the latter to win the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed at the Top 8 of the competition.

The Miss Universe grand coronation night is set on January 15 in New Orleans, United States.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

all women swat team dubai police

Dubai Police introduces all-women SWAT force

3 hours ago
1 6

UAE launches hotline to prevent drug overdoses

3 hours ago
angelica panganiban family covid 19

Angelica Panganiban misses child, husband while in COVID-19 isolation

4 hours ago
15ft palawan crocodile

LOOK: 15-ft saltwater crocodile captured in Palawan

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button