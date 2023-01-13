Pia Wurtzbach to Celeste Cortesi: You got this!

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is cheering on Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi ahead of the grand coronation night.

Following the preliminary competition and the presentation of national costume, Pia tweeted: You got this, Celeste.

She also called on her followers to support the Philippine bet.

“Let’s support our queen, guys!!” Pia said.

Prior to the Miss Universe 2022 competition, Pia was quoted telling Celeste her sister and rooting for the latter to win the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed at the Top 8 of the competition.

The Miss Universe grand coronation night is set on January 15 in New Orleans, United States.