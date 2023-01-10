Shamcey Supsup calls Celeste Cortesi next Miss Universe

Miss Universe Philippines national director and former Miss Universe Philippines 2011, Shamcey Supsup, is proud of Celeste Cortesi in the 71st edition of the competition.

Celeste is now in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, ahead of the preliminary competitions and grand coronation night on January 14.

“I have nothing but love and admiration for our very own Celeste Cortesi. The weeks leading up to the pageant have been tough, but through the ups and downs, she has shown bravery, humility, and authenticity,” said Supsup.

“I have complete faith that you will bring honor and pride to the Philippines. To all her fans and supporters, please continue to pray for Celeste as she fulfills her destiny,” she added.

The former beauty queen then expressed confidence in Celeste’s fate.

“May I present to you… our next Miss Universe! #Manifesting,” she said.

Celeste, in response, thanked the national director of the organization.

“Aww thank you, Shamcey. I have the best team. I am the luckiest. See you soon!” she replied.

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed in the Top 8 of the competition.

Celeste is vying for the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown. The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).