Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola shares glimpse of their newborn baby

Actors and new parents Luis Manzano and Jessie Mendiola took to instagram to share the first few photos of their baby nicknamed ‘Peanut’.

In his instagram account, Manzano shared a photo of him holder their daughter with the caption “Hi Peanut ❤️❤️” and adding the full name of their daughter “Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano)

Meanwhile, Mendiola shared a snap of her holding the cute hand of her daughter.

I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie. 🌹” captioned Mendiola. 

The baby girl is their first child after married amidst the pandemic last February 21, 2021.

