Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spark dating rumors in La Union

Actors Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon have sparked dating rumors after posting photos of their trip to La Union on social media.

The two were recently seen having an intimate dinner together, and on January 2, they were spotted at a restaurant in La Union.

The restaurant, Halo Halo de Iloko La Union, even posted a photo of the two on their social media page with the caption: “CARLO AQUINO is in the house! it’s nice to see you again!”.

Some netizens and fans are now speculating about the nature of the actors’ relationship, particularly in light of their upcoming project “Love on Budget.”

Carlo’s ex-partner, Trina Candaza, has also commented on the rumors, sharing a post about her former partner on social media.

“Before leaving 2022, I want to look back and be reminded of all the things that happened to me, to us rather. So I will be reminded of how I braved through it all,” Trina said.

“We lost someone whom I thought will be the man who will always keep us safe, someone who will protect us. But little did I know he will be the one who is very excited to remove us from his life,” she added.

Carlo and Trina have a two-year-old daughter together.