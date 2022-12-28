Angel Locsin, Neil Arce dispel split rumor, celebrate Christmas together 

Couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce dispel rumors that they have already called it quits after Locsin became quiet on her social media accounts.

“From our family to yours, Merry Christmas, Angels,” Angel wrote sharing a photo of the two of them beside a Christmas tree.

Neil has already denied the breakup issue with Angel.

“Me and my wife are charitable people. Donation na po namin sa fake news peddlers yang kikitain nila sa pagpapakalat ng fake news,” Neil previously said.

Rumors about the status of the relationship between Neil and Angel persist after Angel became quiet on her social media accounts.

“Besides deserve naman ng followers and subscribers nila makarinig ng kasinungalingan,” Neil said.