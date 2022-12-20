EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Joshua Garcia, Niana Guerrero top TikTok Philippines’ lists for 2022

Staff Report

TikTok Philippines has announced the most popular trends and personalities on its platform in 2022 – with Dancer Niana Guerrero and actor Joshua Garcia topping the lists. Guerrero was likewise named Global TikTok Originator at a recent event with a clip of her dancing with her sister Natalia among the Top 5 most popular videos from the Philippines on TikTok this year. Garcia’s viral “Ginseng Strip 2002” trend also made it to the Philippines’ top 5 and the actor was likewise recognized as one of the Breakthrough Stars on TikTok in 2022.

In addition to Guerrero and Garcia, other popular TikTok trends and personalities in the Philippines included creative transitions by John Heron Sandoval, dancing videos by security guard @genboy3, and beatboxing by Ad Beat. Breakthrough stars included Mona Gonzales, Christian Mae, It’s Stefano, Roce Ordoñez, and Joshua Garcia. The most viewed artists on TikTok were Mona Gonzales, Ad Beat, Marries Cabral, Monica Bianca, and Kuya Magik. Popular lessons and life hacks included a peach mango pie recipe by Abigail Marquez, holiday dishes by Connh Cruz, dance tutorials by Kim Lajara, Filipino desserts by Craevings ni Kumarae, and a mamon food hack by Alexis Vines. Popular songs that soundtracked the year included “Andrew Ford Medina” by Andrew E., “Paro Paro G” by DJ Sandy, “Diwata” by Sam Concepcion, and “Wait A Minute” by Willow Smith.

TikTok’s Head of Policy in the Philippines, Toff Rada, commented on the popularity of these trends and personalities, saying, “This year, Filipinos have expressed themselves in the most creative way possible. We’re looking forward to witnessing and sharing more talents, creativity, and authenticity on TikTok with our creators and users.” The platform has seen a surge in popularity in the Philippines and around the world in recent years, with users creating and sharing a wide range of content, from dance and music videos to cooking and DIY tutorials. TikTok has become a hub for creativity and self-expression, and it looks like that trend will continue into 2022 and beyond.

