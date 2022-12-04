Sunshine Dizon reveals battle with depression, mental health issues

Actress Sunshine Dizon has opened up about her battle with several mental health issues in an Instagram post.

Sunshine shared a photo of her medicine and wrote that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, panic attacks, and abandonment issues.

Sunshine said that she wanted to speak out to free herself from the stigma often being shown to people battling mental health issues.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking for help. I know it’s very hard to get stuck in your head. But we can do it, baby steps. One day at a time,” she said.

The actress also shared a photo of her in a hospital bed as she battles with fever which led to some of her realizations.

“I’m turning 40 next year. I have so many regrets but I don’t know how to go back to where I used to be. This is not about work. This is about life-altering decisions,” she said.

“Laying in a hospital bed alone at 3am, I ask myself, ‘Was it all really worth it?’ I may never have the answers but I pray to god that I can let go of all my baggage, hurt and guilt,” she added.

Sunshine also expresses hope that she will find the one who will lay beside her bed until she falls asleep.