EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sunshine Dizon reveals battle with depression, mental health issues

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago

Actress Sunshine Dizon has opened up about her battle with several mental health issues in an Instagram post.

Sunshine shared a photo of her medicine and wrote that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, panic attacks, and abandonment issues.

Sunshine said that she wanted to speak out to free herself from the stigma often being shown to people battling mental health issues.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking for help. I know it’s very hard to get stuck in your head. But we can do it, baby steps. One day at a time,” she said.

The actress also shared a photo of her in a hospital bed as she battles with fever which led to some of her realizations.

“I’m turning 40 next year. I have so many regrets but I don’t know how to go back to where I used to be. This is not about work. This is about life-altering decisions,” she said.

“Laying in a hospital bed alone at 3am, I ask myself, ‘Was it all really worth it?’ I may never have the answers but I pray to god that I can let go of all my baggage, hurt and guilt,” she added.

Sunshine also expresses hope that she will find the one who will lay beside her bed until she falls asleep.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

king charles crown

Historic crown to be modified in time for King Charles III coronation

13 hours ago
Malabon City Govt building collapse

3 hurt after 4-storey building collapses in Malabon

14 hours ago
iStock 1086140442 1

DA assures PH has sufficient food supply ahead of Christmas season

14 hours ago
marcos with kids 2

Around 600 kids receive Christmas gifts from Marcos in Malacanang

14 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button