EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Herlene Budol thanks Filipinos in Uganda for showing ‘bayanihan spirit’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Herlene Budol looked back in a special memory together with Filipinos in Uganda during her short-lived stint at the Miss Planet International 2022.

Herlene shared on her social media account that despite backing out from the pageant she has earned an experience which is more than a crown’s worth.

“Dahil sa baon kong aral na natutunan. Napatunayan kong sa oras ng pangangailangan, may Pilipinong nagdadamayan,” Herlene wrote.

She also shared a photo of her with a group of Filipinos in Uganda waving the Philippine vlog.

“Kahit saang bansa panalo ang Pilipinas with or without crown, I’m proud to a Filipina,” she said.

Miss Planet International has been postponed following the controversies that hounded the organizers of the pageant.

Herlene’s manager Wilbert Tolentino said that organizers failed to fulfill its commitment to the contestants.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Benjamin Diokno Finance Secretary PBBM

Finance secretary Diokno assures PH will not experience recession

2 hours ago
TFT makira

Are you a Ramen lover? Makira offers Unlimited Ramen on Tuesdays

3 hours ago
pope francis vatican easter vigil

Pope Francis removes Tagle, officers from Catholic’s worldwide charity Caritas

4 hours ago
iStock 1148717750

DMW says around 100 recruitment agencies approved for Saudi Arabia deployment

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button