Sarah Geronimo appears on New York Times Square Billboard

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo is the latest Filipino celebrity to appear on the billboard at New York Square.

Sarah was featured on Spotify’s EQUAL campaign which focuses in empowering women singers across the world.

Sarah shared a photo of her on the digital display on her Instagram account and said that she was grateful for the opportunity.

“Thank you so much @spotifyph for this opportunity. So honored to be EQUAL PH’s ambassador for October,” Sarah said in her post.

“Keep streaming the Spotify EQUAL PH playlist, and let’s continue to celebrate women, no matter the day,” she added.

Sarah made headlines in October when she released her much awaited comeback single ‘Dati-Dati’.

Apart from Sarah, Nadine Lustre, Moira Dela Torre, Belle Mariano, Julie Ann San Jose, and Janine Teñoso were also featured in the billboard.

