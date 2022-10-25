Wife of Vhong Navarro makes court appearance for actor’s case

Tanya Bautista, the wife of the jailed actor Vhong Navarro, appeared in court on October 25.

Tanya told the court about the threats she got against her spouse. In their motion, Tanya stated that she got a threatening text message stating that Vhong’s safety would be jeopardized if he was transported to the Taguig City Jail.

After Vhong’s plea to stay in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was refused, the judge considered Navarro’s motion for reconsideration.

Deniece Cornejo had earlier requested that the court send Navarro to the Taguig City prison.

Meanwhile, Deniece’s witness did not show up for the bail hearing. According to her counsel, Atty. Howard Calleja, the witness had difficulties leaving the province.