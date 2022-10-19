LOOK: Derek Ramsay’s new hyper realistic scalp tattoo trends on social media

Derek Ramsay is rocking a new ultra realistic scalp tattoo. MANScalp, a hair replacement business, showed Derek’s new hairline on Instagram.

Derek happily stated in the comments that he is “very thrilled with the outcome.”

The actor’s receding hairline appeared fuller in the before-and-after photographs, with only a little more hair after the treatment.

According to MANScalp, this is their “signature approach to SMP or Scalp Micropigmentation,” which is a “kind of tattoo to provide the look of short hair stubbles after buzzing or shaving.”