EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Derek Ramsay’s new hyper realistic scalp tattoo trends on social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Derek Ramsay is rocking a new ultra realistic scalp tattoo. MANScalp, a hair replacement business, showed Derek’s new hairline on Instagram.

Derek happily stated in the comments that he is “very thrilled with the outcome.”

The actor’s receding hairline appeared fuller in the before-and-after photographs, with only a little more hair after the treatment.

According to MANScalp, this is their “signature approach to SMP or Scalp Micropigmentation,” which is a “kind of tattoo to provide the look of short hair stubbles after buzzing or shaving.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT baby g

Matteo and Sarah G welcomes arrival of baby niece Vittoria

27 mins ago
TFT picpa 1

PICPA Dubai to hold ‘LIFE Talks: Lasting Impact & Faith Enrichment’ on October 23

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 at 11.58.29 AM

Fakhruddin properties’ Maimoon Gardens sees rising demand; promises cleanest air and sustainable living

3 hours ago
eArrival

DOH replaces ‘One Health Pass’ with new ‘eArrival Card’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button