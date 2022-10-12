EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Court enters ‘not guilty’ plea in Vhong Navarro rape case



The court issued a ‘not guilty plea’ for Vhong Navarro in the rape case after the TV host-actor failed to file a ‘plea’.

According to a report in “24 Oras” on Tuesday, October 11, Vhong did not enter a plea at his arraignment this morning at Branch 69 of the Taguig Regional Trial Court.

Vhong, who is now incarcerated at a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detention center, attended virtually since he was unable to attend in person. Deniece Cornejo’s relatives acted as the model’s representatives for the arraignment.

The hearing on Vhong’s bid for bail in the rape case will begin on Thursday, October 13.

According to the court, the actor is also not required to physically attend the sessions.

For the time being, there is no commitment order from the court stating where Navarro should stay.

Deniece’s team had previously demanded that the actor be incarcerated at the Taguig City Jail.








