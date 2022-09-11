EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Mariel Padilla signs with AMBS2

Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, one of the Philippines’ prominent television host and actress, has officially joined billionaire Manny Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System Channel 2 as the spouse of top senator Robin Padilla (AMBS).

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Mariel was seen together with her “manager of almost 20 years,” Asia’s King of Talk Boy Abunda, when she signed a new contract with AMBS President Maribeth Tolentino.

“The easiest decision I have ever made. I knew right away I wanted to be part of AllTV. Extremely grateful!!!! Thank you soo much AMBS for the trust,” said Mariel.

Manny Villar, chairman and owner of the network personally welcomed Mariel. Camille Villar, daughter of  AMBS Chief Finance Officer Maryknoll Zamora, and AMBS General Counsel Atty. TJ Mendoza.

Mariel now joins AMBS2’s list of stars including her close friend Toni Gonzaga, and her husband Paul Soriano, as well as broadcast journalist Anthony ‘Ka Tunying’ Taberna, Ciara Sotto, the daughter of former Senate President Tito Sotto, and Wowowin’s Willie ‘Kuya Wil’ Revillame.

