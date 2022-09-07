Kris Aquino gives update on health status, 5th autoimmune condition possible

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino shared an update on her health condition indicating that it is possible that she will be suffering from a fifth autoimmune condition.

Kris shared a photo of her and her sons saying she did not want to share an update on her health condition until she gets clarity about her real status.

Kris thanked her family and friends for their prayers.

She added that tomorrow morning (US time), the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter or PICC Line in her left arm will be removed, allowing her to rest.

“There have been times wanted to give up—because of fatigue and being forever bedridden; the bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; my inability since February to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone-deep pain in my spine, knees, joints in my fingers; and my constant flares especially in my face that just keep getting worse…” she said in her caption.

“BUT I remind myself Kuya and Bimb still need me and mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if I just give up,” the actress added.

Kris said that her family is now in Houston, Texas when she will start her chemotherapy.

“I am grateful to be blessed to have the means for us to move to another state, and have more tests done and go to other specialists; and finally start my immunosuppressant therapy,” she said.

The actress added that she has no cancer.

“Hair will eventually grow back but permanently damaged organs won’t—so dedma muna sa vanity,” she wrote.

She also clarified the statement of her sister Ballsy about her autoimmune conditions.

“Unfortunately all my physical manifestations are pointing to a possible 5th. Opo, pinakyaw ko na!” Kris said.