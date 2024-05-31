Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dominic Roque files cyber libel complaint vs. Cristy Fermin

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal19 seconds ago

Actor Dominic Roque has filed another cyber libel complaint against showbiz columnist and vlogger Cristy Fermin.

The complaint was filed before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.

Roque filed the complaint over malicious statements and innuendos Fermin said on her Youtube channel on ‘Showbiz Now Na’.

Fermin said that she has yet to receive a copy of the complaint and said that it’s Roque’s right to do so.

“Hindi ko pa alam eh,” Fermin said.

“Yung kay Bea nga, hindi pa kami nag-sa-start, hindi pa namin nakukuha ‘yung subpoena. Karapatan naman nila ‘yan. Karapatan nila ‘yan basta tingnan na lang natin kung ano ang mangyayari kapagka nagsagutan na, ‘di ba?” she added.

“‘Yung kay Bea hindi pa nagsisimula eh. Wala pa, hindi pa namin natatanggap ‘yung subpoena. Hintayin ko na lang ‘yung subpoena nito. Magpapadala naman sila eh. Karapatan niya ‘yon, OK lang ‘yon,” Fermin added.

