UAE ranks among top 3 hardest-working nations globally

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been ranked among the top three hardest-working countries globally, according to research conducted by the communications agency duke+mir.

The report reveals that UAE residents work an average of 50.9 hours per week, placing the country second, just behind Bhutan. Following the UAE are Lesotho, Congo, and Qatar.

Despite their demanding work schedules, the study, which surveyed 1,000 residents, indicates that UAE residents also know how to enjoy their downtime.

An impressive 97 percent of residents go out for entertainment each month, with at least seven in 10 dining out weekly.

The study further highlights that 66 percent of residents engage in sports activities weekly, 33 percent attend live sports events, 24 percent visit the cinema, and 23 percent go to live performances. This balance of hard work and active leisure showcases the dynamic lifestyle of those living in the UAE.