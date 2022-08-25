Kris Aquino suffering from additional autoimmune diseases

Following more medical testing in the United States, Kris Aquino was identified as having other autoimmune illnesses, according to her sister Ballsy Aquino.

Giving an update on her sister’s health, Ballsy added that Kris’ medical team is still looking for a treatment option that would work for the actress given her sensitivities to food, plants, and medications. On Saturday, August 20, Ballsy discussed this in a Zoom interview with the non-governmental group Banyuhay Aotearoa, which was posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, they are still trying to give her the right, correct treatment. She has so many allergies that all the medicines they’ve been trying haven’t been working, or maybe they did but then the side effects—they were not too happy about,” said Ballsy.

Although she has considered giving up, Kris is adamant on fighting her diseases to the bitter end for the sake of her kids Josh and Bimby, who are “keeping her fighting spirit even stronger.”

“[But the past few days], she has been in good spirits and she says that there are times—well because there was a time she was really feeling that she was about to give up because she was having such a difficult time. But then, when she looks at the pictures of her sons or when she sees them, then she knows she still has to fight,” she added.

Ballsy also said that Kris has lost weight due to the prolonged bouts of illness: “When she left (the Philippines), she had two autoimmune diseases. I think now there are four. She’s not even 90 pounds now, she’s like 85 or 86. For the other treatments that they want to try, she has to put on more weight. She has to get a little bit stronger.”