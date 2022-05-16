Kris Aquino says health condition now ‘life threatening’

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino admits that her health condition is now life-threatening but denied rumors that she is already dying.

In an Instagram post, Aquino said that she is set to leave the Philippines this week and denied rumors that she has been confined in the ICU of a hospital.

“Mula end of April, we found out life-threatening na yung illness ko,” Aquino said.

“Yung chismis na na-confine ako, na nasa ICU, na nag-aagaw buhay, masyado kayong advance. Para klaro ang lahat and dahil gusto niyong patayin na ako – well, I am not yet dead. I am going to fight to stay alive,” Aquino added.

Aquino revealed that she has three autoimmune conditions.

“Chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, and Churg-Strauss Syndrom,” she said.

“Definitively confirmed after my 3rd skin biopsy was read by a pathologist here & in the US, meron po akong vasculitis, to be very specific – late stage 3 of Churg-Strauss Syndrome now also known as EGPA,” she added.

Aquino said that her doctors are worried about the damage on her heart and lungs that is why she needs to leave for the U.S.

“Yung gamot that God willing can help save me doesn’t have FDA approval here or in Singapore and isasabay na po mag infuse ng chemotherapy as my immunosuppressant. Why? Allergic po ako sa lahat ng steroids,” she said.

“Siyempre if your veins are affected, your blood vessels, all the major organs will also be affected. It’s going to take a while, at least about two years before we know kung may effect,” Aquino added.

The TV host also explained why she decided to speak up on her condition.

“I’ve always been proud of my honesty & courage. Ginusto ko na maka lipad sana ng tahimik pero utang ko po sa mga nag darasal na gumanda ang aking kalusugan ang mag THANK YOU & to tell the TRUTH,” Aquino explained.